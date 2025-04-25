433,000 Shares in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:FACTU) Acquired by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:FACTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 433,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit in the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000.

FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit Stock Performance

NASDAQ FACTU opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.16. FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit Profile

We are a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

