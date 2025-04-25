Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.71.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Trading Up 2.2 %

FDX opened at $215.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx has a twelve month low of $194.30 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.63%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.