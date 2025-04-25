FY2025 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Raised by Analyst

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Viper Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VNOM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Viper Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Viper Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.

VNOM stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

