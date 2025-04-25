Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,026,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,314,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at about $3,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.60.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $243.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.81 and a 1 year high of $345.30.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.16%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

