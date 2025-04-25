Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Price

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $162.14. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

