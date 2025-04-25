Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSAI. Robert Bosch GmbH bought a new stake in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth about $105,768,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,733,000 after purchasing an additional 183,417 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 2,704.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 504,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 486,802 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hesai Group Price Performance

Hesai Group stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. Hesai Group has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSAI shares. Daiwa America raised Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hesai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $18.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hesai Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Hesai Group Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

