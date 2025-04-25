Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $169.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $139.78 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.24.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

