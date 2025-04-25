Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,529,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after purchasing an additional 176,308 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $486.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $382.04 and a 1 year high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total value of $939,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,200.66. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total transaction of $395,391.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,043 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUSA. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

