TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at Robert W. Baird

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $147.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TEL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $188.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 5.4 %

TEL opened at $143.46 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,752.88. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

