Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.800-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.360-7.490 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.44.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $170.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $94.42 and a 12-month high of $171.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.09 and a 200-day moving average of $137.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,994.24. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.