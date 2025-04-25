Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $4.28 Million in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.08% of Commercial Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,999.22. The trade was a 19.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $44.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.