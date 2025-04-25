Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 22,348 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 11.4 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

