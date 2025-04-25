Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,715,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,902,000 after purchasing an additional 517,219 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Sysco by 13.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 209,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,350,000 after buying an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.07.

NYSE:SYY opened at $72.51 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 52.44%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

