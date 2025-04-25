Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $32,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 876,745 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,099,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Style Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.42.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $187.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $265.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

