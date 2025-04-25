Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 679,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $52,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 419.5% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 290,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,316,000 after buying an additional 234,538 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 324,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,872.02. This represents a 42.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,122.50. This trade represents a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average of $80.43.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.