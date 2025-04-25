Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,355 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

UTHR opened at $296.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.30 and its 200-day moving average is $346.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $233.31 and a twelve month high of $417.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $357.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.05, for a total value of $3,710,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,195.85. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.78, for a total transaction of $3,121,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,437,712.18. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,150. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

