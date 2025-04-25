Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 208,283 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 824.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,283 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $98,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,998,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,038,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIX opened at $377.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.27. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $272.93 and a one year high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

FIX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.75.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

