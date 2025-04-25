Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 13,325 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,325 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Gartner worth $64,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $65,237,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 311,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,065,000 after purchasing an additional 21,990 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 338,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $2,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $418.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $366.05 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $439.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $488.00 to $401.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

