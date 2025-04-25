Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,821,011 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,436 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $107,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

FCX stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

