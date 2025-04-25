Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,588,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total value of $7,341,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,496,669.44. This represents a 46.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $279.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.75 and a 200-day moving average of $293.08. The company has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.09%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.