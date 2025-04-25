Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 30,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,511,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,504,000 after purchasing an additional 143,025 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $156.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.75. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.