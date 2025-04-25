Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises about 0.3% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam grew its position in Elevance Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.44.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $429.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.22 and its 200-day moving average is $408.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

