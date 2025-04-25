Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,787,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,756,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,314,000 after purchasing an additional 919,424 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,999,000 after buying an additional 685,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,400,000 after purchasing an additional 617,604 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This represents a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $277.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.75.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $219.42 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.93 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

