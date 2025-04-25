Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $268.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

