New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd

Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,000 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises about 0.4% of Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDU stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, China Renaissance cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

