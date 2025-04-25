Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 672 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of B. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

B opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

