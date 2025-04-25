Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,105,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 18,007 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.01. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

