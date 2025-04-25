Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,948 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 915,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,948 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $33,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 39.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after buying an additional 131,063 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

FFIN opened at $33.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $210,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,341,909.52. This trade represents a 0.64 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,041 shares of company stock valued at $247,992. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

