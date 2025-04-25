Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 110,786 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 606,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,786 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $56,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $108.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.8975 dividend. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.91%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

