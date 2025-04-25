Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 3,656 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $724,720,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,766,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,268,000 after buying an additional 826,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 561,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,252,000 after buying an additional 379,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,045,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,377,961,000 after acquiring an additional 290,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $187.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $205.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.32.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

