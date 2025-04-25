Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $244.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.01. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $205.73 and a 1 year high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

