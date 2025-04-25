OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 908 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,063,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after buying an additional 60,576 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, InvesTrust acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,772,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.24 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day moving average is $124.55.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

