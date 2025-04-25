TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Acquires 1,573 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 547.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in nVent Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. CL King upgraded nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $54.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

