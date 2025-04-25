Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,651,000 after purchasing an additional 411,317 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,195,000 after buying an additional 77,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,022,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,813,000 after buying an additional 127,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,310,898.80. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at $266,221,278.24. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNA

Snap-on Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $310.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $252.98 and a 1-year high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.80 and a 200-day moving average of $338.07.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.82%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.