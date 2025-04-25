Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $54.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.19.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 763,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

