IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,773,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,842,000 after buying an additional 37,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,058,000 after acquiring an additional 89,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,735,000 after purchasing an additional 49,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,009,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.7 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $183.60 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.61 and a twelve month high of $191.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.11 and its 200 day moving average is $149.14.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

