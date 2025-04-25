Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BKR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.4 %

BKR opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,914,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,377 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 278.8% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,109,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,703,000 after acquiring an additional 568,365 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 367,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 56,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.6% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 505,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 156,014 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.