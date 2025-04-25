Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 635 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Cheviot Value Management LLC cut its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

