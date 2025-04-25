Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Acquired by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,518,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,315 shares during the period. Quad/Graphics accounts for approximately 7.5% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $17,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE QUAD opened at $5.18 on Friday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $9.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $271.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QUAD

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.