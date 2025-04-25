Compass Group LLC Buys 38,518 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Compass Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 203.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares during the period. NU accounts for approximately 3.4% of Compass Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Compass Group LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NU. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in NU by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NU. Barclays decreased their price target on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

