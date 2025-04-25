Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Shares Sold by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop makes up about 1.9% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBW. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

BBW opened at $35.30 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.53 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

