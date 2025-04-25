Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for approximately 3.8% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $20,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 142,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 58,482 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,995,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,230,000 after acquiring an additional 103,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 761,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,836,000 after acquiring an additional 31,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

OHI opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

