Miller Value Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 43,000 Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. Semler Scientific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Miller Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Semler Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMLR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 318.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Semler Scientific by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $40.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMLR opened at $34.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.29. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $3.21. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 72.65%. The business had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

