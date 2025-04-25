United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Purchased by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,385 shares during the quarter. United Natural Foods comprises 4.8% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Miller Value Partners LLC owned 0.69% of United Natural Foods worth $11,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Amundi raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 368.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 49,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 118.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 96,341 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. CL King raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

UNFI opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

