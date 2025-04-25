Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 187,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sunstone Hotel Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 258,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,120,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 116,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,558 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 257.14%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.