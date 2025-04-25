Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,276,420 Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,276,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 391,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Price Performance

Chegg stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

