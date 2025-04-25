Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,906 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 22,465 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of F5 by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 852 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,869 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in F5 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $268.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $313.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.12.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total transaction of $1,969,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,836,915.82. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total value of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452. The trade was a 55.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,232 shares of company stock worth $5,310,131. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

