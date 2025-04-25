Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares makes up 1.5% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, with a total value of $31,979.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,369.33. The trade was a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,790.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,473.62 and a 12-month high of $2,412.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,824.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,025.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.10 by ($0.31). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,346.09.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

