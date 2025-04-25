Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $1.28 Million in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,984,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,092,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL opened at $74.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.61. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $59.72 and a 12 month high of $107.74.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

