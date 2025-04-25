Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 213,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after acquiring an additional 83,718 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,445,000 after purchasing an additional 778,618 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 58,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,240,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,426,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.56.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $77.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

